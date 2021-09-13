(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadrion Monday said the alleged incidents of forcible conversion of minority religious communities into islam being reported from Sindh were bringing disgrace to Pakistan. In a statement, he said there was no room for forced conversions into Islam.

While no age restrictions could be imposed on converting into Islam as it could be accepted at any age on free will.

He said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was scrutinizing the all religious, constitutional and social aspects of the draft of forced conservation law prepared by Ministry of Human Rights.

The ministry was in close contact with minority community members, parliamentarians and the concerns of stakeholders would be addressed.