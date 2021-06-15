The provincial government of Sindh Tuesday announced a budget of Rs 119.97 billion for law and order for the upcoming financial year 2021-22, with an increase of 5.4 per cent from the previous year's budget of Rs 113.87

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Sindh Tuesday announced a budget of Rs 119.97 billion for law and order for the upcoming financial year 2021-22, with an increase of 5.4 per cent from the previous year's budget of Rs 113.87.

The Sindh Home Department (including police, jails, rangers and other security agencies) was the third largest department in terms of resource allocation with a share of 13 percent in total current revenue expenditure in FY 2020-21. The home department has been allocated Rs 119.97 billion for next FY 2021-22 as against current fiscal year budget estimates of Rs 113.87 billion with an increase of 5.4 per cent.

With allocation of budget for next fiscal year, Sindh police intend to establish 259 reporting rooms at Police Station level. Women Police Stations are to be established in the 21 remaining Districts. More vehicles are going to be procured for security and patrolling purposes.