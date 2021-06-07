UrduPoint.com
Sindh's Letters Of Administration, Succession Certification Rules, 2020 Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Service Department, Sindh, on Monday announced that the provincial government has notified the Sindh Letters of Administration and Succession Certification Rules, 2020.

The Rules which are notified under section 13 of the Sindh Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2021), read with section 5,6,7 and 9, shall come into force at once, said a statement issued here.

