KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Service Department, Sindh, on Monday announced that the provincial government has notified the Sindh Letters of Administration and Succession Certification Rules, 2020.

The Rules which are notified under section 13 of the Sindh Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2021), read with section 5,6,7 and 9, shall come into force at once, said a statement issued here.