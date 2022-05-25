UrduPoint.com

Sindh's Minister Calls For Construction Of Mini On-grid Solar Power Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday called for construction of mini solar grid stations in remote villages to ensure uninterrupted power supply to rural population of the province

He was presiding over a meeting held here to review progress on the project of provision of solar power to the villages in the province. Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani, Director Sindh Solar Energy Project, officials of the Energy Department and solar companies attended the meeting.

The provincial minister instructed the companies engaged in the project to set up mini on-grid solar power stations in villages so that electricity conserved in these grid stations could be provided to the concerned villages without any interruption, and the rural population could fully benefit from the solar power project.

On this occasion, the companies working on the project were directed to expedite the construction of mini grid stations and also to complete the work for providing other facilities related to solar power supply in a timely manner.

