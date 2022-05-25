Sindh Minister for Universities and Education Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Wednesday said that the provincial government's priority was to improve the education standard and ensure provision of higher education to youth of the province

While addressing the 25th annual convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, the minister said that the provincial government had not only enhanced the budget of the education sector but also had approached the Federal government with a request to increase budgetary grant for quality higher education in Sindh.

Around 900 male and female scholars and graduates of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro as well as Mehran University Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Jamshoro received PhD., M.Phil, Master and Bachelor degrees in the convocation.

The minister lambasted the policies of the former PTI federal government, which he said not only brought the economy to the verge of collapse but also created a financial crisis in higher education institutions of the country. The education expenses went beyond the reach of the common people due to inflation as a result of flawed policies of the Imran Khan led federal government in the past, he added.

Ismail further said that the provincial government was making all out efforts to provide youth with access to higher education without any difficulty so that the task of the provincial government of ensuring quality education could be achieved.

Commenting on the appointment of vice chancellors in higher learning institutions of the province, the minister said that the search committee which possessed legal status had been engaged in that regard, adding that the vice chancellors would be appointed on merit.

While congratulating the parents of all those scholars and graduates who received their degrees, Ismail said that their dreams had come true and hoped that the successful scholars and graduates would strive for the betterment of the country.

Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali in his welcome address highlighted the academic performance of the university as well as the issues including financial constraints being faced by the university management.

Among others, the Secretary Universities and Education Boards Sindh Muhammad Mureed Rahimu and former Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Rajout also addressed the convocation.

The convocation was also attended by Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Vice Chancellor Sufi University Bhitshah Dr. Parveen Munship.

The minister later conferred degrees to 825 bachelors and 71 PhD., M.Phil and Master's scholars of the university. He also awarded gold and silver medals to top graduates and position holders.