KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Peformance of the Sindh government was not satisfactory in fight against the coronavirus, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers belonging to Sindh here on Thursday.

They alleged that the provincial government only took lead in issuing notifications and rhetoric.

They stated this in a meeting of PTI lawmakers presided over by PTI's Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, at his office in the Sindh Assembly, according to a communique.

The meeting was attended by PTI's Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly and MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, MPA Jamal Siddiqui, MPA Saeed Afridi, MPA Shahzad Qureshi, MPA Bilal Ghaffar, MPA Riaz Haider, MPA Dr. Imran Ali Shah, MPA Sidra Imran and MPA Adiba Hassan.

The meeting disucssed current political situation of Sindh, performance of the provincialgovernment in fight against coronavirus in detail and Federal government's projectsin Sindh.