UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh's Performance Against Coronavirus Disappointing: PTI Lawmakers

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:28 PM

Sindh's performance against coronavirus disappointing: PTI lawmakers

Peformance of the Sindh government was not satisfactory in fight against the coronavirus, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers belonging to Sindh here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Peformance of the Sindh government was not satisfactory in fight against the coronavirus, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers belonging to Sindh here on Thursday.

They alleged that the provincial government only took lead in issuing notifications and rhetoric.

They stated this in a meeting of PTI lawmakers presided over by PTI's Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, at his office in the Sindh Assembly, according to a communique.

The meeting was attended by PTI's Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly and MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, MPA Jamal Siddiqui, MPA Saeed Afridi, MPA Shahzad Qureshi, MPA Bilal Ghaffar, MPA Riaz Haider, MPA Dr. Imran Ali Shah, MPA Sidra Imran and MPA Adiba Hassan.

The meeting disucssed current political situation of Sindh, performance of the provincialgovernment in fight against coronavirus in detail and Federal government's projectsin Sindh.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lead Afridi Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

59 minutes ago

Egypt Extends Nationwide COVID-19 Restrictions Unt ..

23 seconds ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Reach Around 33 Millio ..

25 seconds ago

Amsterdam eatery trials greenhouses for socially-d ..

28 seconds ago

Balochistan reports three fresh polio cases, numbe ..

30 seconds ago

Shafqat Mehmood condoles death of folk singer Kris ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.