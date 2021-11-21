UrduPoint.com

Sindh's Problems To Be Resolved Soon: Arbab Rahim

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Sunday said all issues of Sindh will be resolved soon as he always raised voice for resolution of people's problems.

He said this while talking to the media persons at New Chhor Railway Station after inauguration of the ticket office.

On arrival at Chhor Railway Station after restoration of the train service, Dr Arbab Rahim was accorded a warm welcome by a large number of people of district Tharparkar.

Arbab Rahim said he wanted to resolve issues of the people instead of getting publicity.

He said "he is the voice of Sindh and will take up all problems of people of the province at relevant forums so that their grievances could be redressed".

He also directed National Highway Authority (NHA) management to complete Umerkot-Khokhrapar road as soon as possible so that travelling facilities could be provided to the people of Umerkot and Tharparkar.

He said the Umerkot-Khokhrapar road project was originally approved during his tenure as Sindh Chief Minister which could not be completed during his tenure and now NHA was executing work on the said project and would be completed by next year.

He said he would personally monitor Federal government projects including Umerkot-Khokhrapar road and ensure timely completion of these projects.

Dr Arbab Rahim said it was his prime responsibility to work for the benefit of the people of Sindh as the PPP government had neglected the poor segment of the society.

