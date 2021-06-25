Sindh's Provincial Selection Board-II in its meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah approved promotions of 119 officers, at Sindh Secretariat here Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh's Provincial Selection Board-II in its meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah approved promotions of 119 officers, at Sindh Secretariat here Friday.

Senior Member board of Revenue Alumuddin Bullo, Secretary Services Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting, said a statement.

The meeting approved promotions of the officers of Health, Irrigation, Home and Agriculture departments.

The promotions of 98 doctors of the health department to senior medical officer in 19 grade were also allowed.

The officials include 19 officers of Agriculture department including Leemon Kumar, Amir Gohar Khan, Anwar Ahmed Pathan, Aftab Ali Khokhar, Zulfiqar Ali Jagrani, Shankar Lal, Mohammad Usman, Rehanuddin Ahmed, Allah Wasayo Kaleri, Sher Hussain Chandio, Ghulam Mustafa, Ahmed Depar, Mohammad Hussain , Abdul Rauf Magsi, Aleemullah Rajput, Agha Tufail, Bashir Ahmad Kalhoro, Abdul Qayyum Rajput, Mumtaz Ali Awan were approved for promotion to Director Grade 19.

Sultan Ahmed Maher of Irrigation Department was approved to be promoted to Superintendent Engineer Grade 19 and Miraj Ahmed of Home Department was also promoted as Director IT in Grade 19.

The recommendation will be sent to the Chief Minister Sindh and after his approval the SGA&CD department will notify the promotions.