UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh's Provincial Selection Board-II Recommends Promotions Of 119 Officers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Sindh's Provincial Selection Board-II recommends promotions of 119 officers

Sindh's Provincial Selection Board-II in its meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah approved promotions of 119 officers, at Sindh Secretariat here Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh's Provincial Selection Board-II in its meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah approved promotions of 119 officers, at Sindh Secretariat here Friday.

Senior Member board of Revenue Alumuddin Bullo, Secretary Services Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting, said a statement.

The meeting approved promotions of the officers of Health, Irrigation, Home and Agriculture departments.

The promotions of 98 doctors of the health department to senior medical officer in 19 grade were also allowed.

The officials include 19 officers of Agriculture department including Leemon Kumar, Amir Gohar Khan, Anwar Ahmed Pathan, Aftab Ali Khokhar, Zulfiqar Ali Jagrani, Shankar Lal, Mohammad Usman, Rehanuddin Ahmed, Allah Wasayo Kaleri, Sher Hussain Chandio, Ghulam Mustafa, Ahmed Depar, Mohammad Hussain , Abdul Rauf Magsi, Aleemullah Rajput, Agha Tufail, Bashir Ahmad Kalhoro, Abdul Qayyum Rajput, Mumtaz Ali Awan were approved for promotion to Director Grade 19.

Sultan Ahmed Maher of Irrigation Department was approved to be promoted to Superintendent Engineer Grade 19 and Miraj Ahmed of Home Department was also promoted as Director IT in Grade 19.

The recommendation will be sent to the Chief Minister Sindh and after his approval the SGA&CD department will notify the promotions.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Agriculture

Recent Stories

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 13 illegal labs ..

1 minute ago

GCU holds Dars-e-Quran on rights of parents

1 minute ago

Punjab University extends online admission date

4 minutes ago

PU faculty member honoured

4 minutes ago

UK Defense Staff Chief Says Events Like Black Sea ..

4 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehm ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.