SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with various partners and sponsors is organizing the 14th Certun Song Crafts Exhibition at Ocean Mall, Karachi from Friday 1st to 3rd December 2023.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed on Monday, the exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi.

These colourful and captivating products will be the work of thousands of rural women artisans from different districts of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Tharparkar, Badin, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur and others districts.

A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patchwork, cutwork and embroidery), basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, cutwork, an exclusive range of traditional clothing in Khaddar, Organic Dye, Self Print Cotton Fabric and much more embroidered by rural women artisans of Sindh province will be exhibited.