Sindh's Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp Concludes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:57 PM
The Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department's Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp came to a close on December 30, 2024, after a week-long training session across Sindh
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department's Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp came to a close on December 30, 2024, after a week-long training session across Sindh.
The camp, organized on the instructions of Provincial Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar and Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, aimed to promote sports among the youth and provide them with professional training.
The closing ceremony, held at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex in Mirpurkhas, was attended by Professor Imran Ahmed Larak, Principal of Mirsher Muhammad Khan Talpur Public school, who emphasized the importance of sports in promoting healthy activities among the youth.
District Sports Officer Mirpurkhas, Vashdev Malhi, highlighted the camp's achievements, stating that 16 winter coaching camps were organized, featuring athletics, wrestling, karate, badminton, futsal, football, and hockey. Players were trained under the supervision of national and international coaches.
The sports department's efforts to promote sports across Sindh were commended, with the camp serving as a platform to attract boys and girls towards sports. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso, sports officials, and enthusiasts.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening
SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations
Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes
The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, reso ..
DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry
KP Advisor for action against illegal parking
Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to people on their doorsteps: Shak ..
Meeting reviews progress on Bajaur Industrial Estate
IESCO, CDA join hands to tackle electricity theft, streamline connections
Cold weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD
Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Rises to 68
CM, UAE envoy discuss collaboration in agriculture, IT, green energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations3 minutes ago
-
Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes3 minutes ago
-
The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, resolving public complai ..3 minutes ago
-
DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry3 minutes ago
-
KP Advisor for action against illegal parking3 minutes ago
-
Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to people on their doorsteps: Shakeel3 minutes ago
-
IESCO, CDA join hands to tackle electricity theft, streamline connections3 minutes ago
-
CM, UAE envoy discuss collaboration in agriculture, IT, green energy15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan condoles loss of life in bus incident15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 68th WPV1 case15 minutes ago
-
SSP orders to maintain law & order on new year’s eve15 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 3.897b from dead defaulters15 minutes ago