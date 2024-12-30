(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department's Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp came to a close on December 30, 2024, after a week-long training session across Sindh

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department's Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp came to a close on December 30, 2024, after a week-long training session across Sindh.

The camp, organized on the instructions of Provincial Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar and Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, aimed to promote sports among the youth and provide them with professional training.

The closing ceremony, held at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex in Mirpurkhas, was attended by Professor Imran Ahmed Larak, Principal of Mirsher Muhammad Khan Talpur Public school, who emphasized the importance of sports in promoting healthy activities among the youth.

District Sports Officer Mirpurkhas, Vashdev Malhi, highlighted the camp's achievements, stating that 16 winter coaching camps were organized, featuring athletics, wrestling, karate, badminton, futsal, football, and hockey. Players were trained under the supervision of national and international coaches.

The sports department's efforts to promote sports across Sindh were commended, with the camp serving as a platform to attract boys and girls towards sports. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso, sports officials, and enthusiasts.

