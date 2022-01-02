UrduPoint.com

Sindh's Wheat Issue To Be Taken At National Assembly: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sindh's wheat issue to be taken at national assembly: Asad Umar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that the issue of wheat theft in the Sindh province would be taken at the national assembly and legal action would also be taken to this effect.

While addressing a press conference here at the Insaf House, he said that a few days ago NAB Chairman briefed in-detail how mice eat Rs20 billion wheat in Sindh and it was being sold at Rs300 to Rs350 costly on per 20kg compared to Punjab.

He said that the Sindh province was the big producer of wheat, which produced wheat more than its consumption.

He said that it had never happened in the history that pricey wheat flour was sold in the province.

Asad Umar speaking on Sindh's local bodies amendment bill said that an autonomous local government system was necessary.

He said that seven crore and fifteen lac people had been vaccinated until December 31. He said that the federal government spent Rs250 billions for Covid-19 vaccination. He further said that every citizen was inoculated without any discrimination.

The minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari's sister tweeted that Sindh could not buy vaccines due to prevention in law. He said that they did not know about that law and were ready to take steps for its change.

He said that the chances of new wave of omnicron's outbreak were evident in the country. He urged the people to wear face masks and adhere to the government's SOPs.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Asad Umar National Accountability Bureau Punjab Buy December Sunday Government Wheat Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

18 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.