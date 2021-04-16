(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday hoped that the Federal government, by this year end, would succeed in distributing more soft loans amounting to Rs 10 billion among Sindhi youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In a video message, he said the youth of Sindh had so far succeeded to avail concessionary loans amounting to Rs 2.5 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be distributing cheques and certificates among the successful candidates of the soft loan and 'skill scholarship' schemes from Sukkur, he added.

He added that the federal government had so far invested Rs 1.1 billion on the youth of Sindh under the Kamyab jawan Programme's 'Skill Scholarship' scheme.

He assured the Sindh's youth that they would be fully empowered in line with the instructions of PM Imran Khan.