UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh's Youth To Get Soft Loans Worth Rs 10 Bln: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Sindh's youth to get soft loans worth Rs 10 bln: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday hoped that the Federal government, by this year end, would succeed in distributing more soft loans amounting to Rs 10 billion among Sindhi youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In a video message, he said the youth of Sindh had so far succeeded to avail concessionary loans amounting to Rs 2.5 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be distributing cheques and certificates among the successful candidates of the soft loan and 'skill scholarship' schemes from Sukkur, he added.

He added that the federal government had so far invested Rs 1.1 billion on the youth of Sindh under the Kamyab jawan Programme's 'Skill Scholarship' scheme.

He assured the Sindh's youth that they would be fully empowered in line with the instructions of PM Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Sukkur From Government Billion

Recent Stories

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

9 minutes ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

22 minutes ago

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

26 minutes ago

Turkish President discusses Afghan peace with Imra ..

30 minutes ago

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram tem ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.