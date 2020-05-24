KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh handed over all the items found in the wreckage of the site of Pakistan International Airlines – PIA's plane crash in Model Colony area of Karachi, to the PIA officials.

All the goods recovered from the accident site were handed over to PIA officials at Rangers Headquarters, Jamia Millia College, here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Rangers on Sunday.

The items recovered from the plane crash site included mobile phones, laptops, iPhones, electronic items, gold and artificial jewelery, various household items, handbags, travel bags, ladies and gents purses, passports and other valuables, he said.

The recovered items also included Rs 30 million burnt Pakistani Currency notes and over Rs 1.6 million cash in Pakistani currency while foreign currency including 70 Pounds and $ 625.

The PIA officials highly appreciated the steps taken by the Sindh Rangers in the rescue operation at the plane crash site.