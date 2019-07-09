Singapore delegation calls on Punjab housing minister

A delegation of a construction firm from Singapore Pomeroy Studio, led by Jason Pomeroy, called on Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday and gave him briefing regarding construction of low-cost houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of a construction firm from Singapore Pomeroy Studio, led by Jason Pomeroy, called on Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday and gave him briefing regarding construction of low-cost houses.

The minister said that experiences of Singapore firm regarding construction of low-cost houses would be utilized in Naya Pakistan Housing Project and in this way innovation would be introduced in the project.

While talking to the delegation, he said that their practicable suggestions regarding construction of low-cost houses would be welcomed as the basic purpose of this project was to provide quality but low-cost residential facilities to the people.

Jason Pomeroy said that their firm had vast experience in construction of low-cost houses in Singapore, Sweden and Indonesia and his firm, under prefabrication technology can built 40 stories buildings in 18 months.

Chairman Federal Taskforce for Housing Zaigham Rizvi, Director General Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Liaqat Chatha, Deputy Secretary Mumtaz Ahmed and General Secretary Punjab Housing Taskforce Atif Ayub were also present.