UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Delegation Calls On Punjab Housing Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:55 PM

Singapore delegation calls on Punjab housing minister

A delegation of a construction firm from Singapore Pomeroy Studio, led by Jason Pomeroy, called on Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday and gave him briefing regarding construction of low-cost houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of a construction firm from Singapore Pomeroy Studio, led by Jason Pomeroy, called on Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday and gave him briefing regarding construction of low-cost houses.

The minister said that experiences of Singapore firm regarding construction of low-cost houses would be utilized in Naya Pakistan Housing Project and in this way innovation would be introduced in the project.

While talking to the delegation, he said that their practicable suggestions regarding construction of low-cost houses would be welcomed as the basic purpose of this project was to provide quality but low-cost residential facilities to the people.

Jason Pomeroy said that their firm had vast experience in construction of low-cost houses in Singapore, Sweden and Indonesia and his firm, under prefabrication technology can built 40 stories buildings in 18 months.

Chairman Federal Taskforce for Housing Zaigham Rizvi, Director General Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Liaqat Chatha, Deputy Secretary Mumtaz Ahmed and General Secretary Punjab Housing Taskforce Atif Ayub were also present.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Naya Pakistan Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Singapore Indonesia Sweden From Housing

Recent Stories

Speaker can not ban standing committees meeting : ..

2 minutes ago

China's Vice Foreign Minister meets with former Af ..

2 minutes ago

Envoy assures Pak's cooperation in ICAO' work

2 minutes ago

LPGIAP for effective operation against manufacture ..

2 minutes ago

Amir's dream of a bout in Saudi Arabia to come tru ..

7 minutes ago

NAB's operational methodology proved successful fo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.