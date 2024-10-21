Singapore FM Invited To Visit Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Pakistan High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Monday said that she had handed over an invitation letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan, to visit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Monday said that she had handed over an invitation letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan, to visit Pakistan.
On her X handle, Pakistan’s envoy further posted that it was an absolute honour to call on the minister and discussed increasing trade, people-to-people and political linkages.
Recent Stories
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at next meeting1 minute ago
-
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable27 minutes ago
-
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person28 minutes ago
-
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding28 minutes ago
-
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered28 minutes ago
-
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report from Adiala Jail27 minutes ago
-
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad27 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali27 minutes ago
-
PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up27 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold33 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints33 minutes ago
-
Court orders newspaper notice for Gandapur in vandalism case33 minutes ago