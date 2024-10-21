Open Menu

Singapore FM Invited To Visit Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Singapore FM invited to visit Pakistan

Pakistan High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Monday said that she had handed over an invitation letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan, to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Monday said that she had handed over an invitation letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan, to visit Pakistan.

On her X handle, Pakistan’s envoy further posted that it was an absolute honour to call on the minister and discussed increasing trade, people-to-people and political linkages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Visit Singapore From

Recent Stories

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

1 minute ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

27 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

28 minutes ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

28 minutes ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

1 minute ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

28 minutes ago
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

28 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

27 minutes ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

2 minutes ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

27 minutes ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

27 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan