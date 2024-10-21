Singapore FM invited to visit Pakistan

Pakistan High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Monday said that she had handed over an invitation letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan, to visit Pakistan

On her X handle, Pakistan’s envoy further posted that it was an absolute honour to call on the minister and discussed increasing trade, people-to-people and political linkages.