Singapore's Retail Sales Increase 12.1 Pct On Year In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SINGAPORE, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore said on Friday that Singapore's retail sales grew by 12.1 percent year on year in April, compared to the revised 8.8 percent year-on-year increase recorded in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew by 17.4 percent in April, compared to the revised 13.6 percent growth in March.

DOS attributes the year-on-year increase in retail sales in April partly to larger growths in industries such as the wearing apparel and footwear industry, the food and alcohol industry and the department stores industry.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's retail sales increased by 1.2 percent in April over the previous month.

The estimated total value of retail sales in April was about 3.7 billion Singapore Dollars. Of these, online retail sales made up an estimated 12.5 percent, lower than the revised 14.8 percent recorded in March.

