Singer Masood Rana Remembered On Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:31 AM

Singer Masood Rana remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Lollywood film playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Sunday.

Born on 9 June 1938 in Mirpur Khas Sindh in a Rajput land-owning family, Masood Rana started his singing career on Radio Pakistan, Hyderabad, Sindh in 1955 and later helped establish a singing group in Karachi in the early 1960s with the Pakistani film actor Nadeem Baig and a fellow singer Akhlaq Ahmedhis.

His first song "Mashriq ki tareek faza mein naya savera phoota hay" composed by music director N. K. Rathore in 1962 for film Inqalab made him one of the top male singers in both urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades.

He was initially introduced as "Pakistani Rafi" in the Pakistani film circles due to his vocal singing being similar to that of famous Indian singer Mohammed Rafi. Masood Rana sang in more than 550 films and he worked continuously from his first film during his career.

Masood Rana also sang patriotic songs "Ae watan hum hain teri shama kay parwanon main", "Zindgi hosh main hay josh hay eemanon main" written by noted poet Josh Malihabadi.

Masood Rana died on 4 October 1995 due to heart attack during his journey on a train. He was laid to rest at Karim Block graveyard, Iqbal town, Lahore.

