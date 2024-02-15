Singer Nazamani House Robbed For Third Time
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Singer Ashique Nizamani has requested Inspector General of Sindh Police and SSP Larkana to help recover his loss as his house is robbed for third time and no progress has been made to identify and arrest the culprits
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Singer Ashique Nizamani has requested Inspector General of Sindh Police and SSP Larkana to help recover his loss as his house is robbed for third time and no progress has been made to identify and arrest the culprits.
In a press conference here Thursday along with his sons, Singer Nizamani complained that he is living in slum like area in a poor house. He has already submitted written complaints in the office of the SSP Larkana and in Police Station Rehmatpur but no action is taken yet.
Recent Stories
Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD
Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission
LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list
PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour
Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024
PU CSAS to organize conference on Feb 16
Re-polling held in polling station of Ghotki's PS-18: ECP
South Punjab Secretariat nears completion
Two minor sisters burn to death as hut catches fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties6 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD5 minutes ago
-
LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list6 minutes ago
-
PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting12 minutes ago
-
Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 202410 minutes ago
-
Re-polling held in polling station of Ghotki's PS-18: ECP2 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat nears completion2 minutes ago
-
Two minor sisters burn to death as hut catches fire2 minutes ago
-
MTT-WOP to complete oil pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
PPP contact & coordination committee meets Bilawal2 minutes ago
-
LHC moved against Wasim Qadir for joining PML-N42 minutes ago
-
ATC declares 11 PTI leaders proclaimed offenders2 minutes ago