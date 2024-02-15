Open Menu

Singer Nazamani House Robbed For Third Time

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Singer Nazamani house robbed for third time

Singer Ashique Nizamani has requested Inspector General of Sindh Police and SSP Larkana to help recover his loss as his house is robbed for third time and no progress has been made to identify and arrest the culprits

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Singer Ashique Nizamani has requested Inspector General of Sindh Police and SSP Larkana to help recover his loss as his house is robbed for third time and no progress has been made to identify and arrest the culprits.

In a press conference here Thursday along with his sons, Singer Nizamani complained that he is living in slum like area in a poor house. He has already submitted written complaints in the office of the SSP Larkana and in Police Station Rehmatpur but no action is taken yet.

