Singer Shahid Ashraf dies in Canada

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Noted singer of Radio Pakistan Multan, Shahid Ashraf, has died in Canada after protracted illness.

Radio Pakistan Multan, Station Director Kausar Samreen and other officials conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for departed soul to rest in peace and elevation of his stature in the hereafter life, said a press release issued here Monday.

They further prayed to seek forgiveness from the Almighty for the departed soul and to give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparabe loss.

Kausar Samreen said, Multan Radio has arranged a special programme, to be aired on Tuesday at 1 pm through FM 101, to pay tribute to the singer for his services for Multan Radio.