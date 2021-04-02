Singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Famed folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away after a protracted illness here on Friday. He was 78

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Famed folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away after a protracted illness here on Friday. He was 78.

He was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Lahore after liver failure where he died Friday afternoon, family sources said. He was facing multiple medical issues, including diabetes and a liver failure. Moreover, he had undergone a heart bypass surgery a few years ago.

He was one of the most prolific singers of the Pakistani music industry, with a career spanning over five decades. He was born in an artistic family in Malakwal, district Mandi Bahauddin. He began his singing career in the 1960s with film songs.

He was introduced in 1963 by musician M Ashraf in the film 'Tees Maar Khan', and later he got fame as a prolific singer of ghazal, film songs, national anthems and Punjabi folk songs.

Shaukat Ali was known for his war-time patriotic songs during the wars of 1965 and 1971. His very famous songs 'Saathio, Mujahido, Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan' and 'Apna Quaid Aik Hai' among many others, took him to the height of fame the world over.

Shaukat Ali had been unwell for the past several years. He was also a recipient of the Pride of Performance Award.

He has been survived by three sons, Imran, Ameer and Mohsin.