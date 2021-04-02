UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singer Shaukat Ali Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:11 PM

Singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Famed folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away after a protracted illness here on Friday. He was 78

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Famed folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away after a protracted illness here on Friday. He was 78.

He was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Lahore after liver failure where he died Friday afternoon, family sources said. He was facing multiple medical issues, including diabetes and a liver failure. Moreover, he had undergone a heart bypass surgery a few years ago.

He was one of the most prolific singers of the Pakistani music industry, with a career spanning over five decades. He was born in an artistic family in Malakwal, district Mandi Bahauddin. He began his singing career in the 1960s with film songs.

He was introduced in 1963 by musician M Ashraf in the film 'Tees Maar Khan', and later he got fame as a prolific singer of ghazal, film songs, national anthems and Punjabi folk songs.

Shaukat Ali was known for his war-time patriotic songs during the wars of 1965 and 1971. His very famous songs 'Saathio, Mujahido, Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan' and 'Apna Quaid Aik Hai' among many others, took him to the height of fame the world over.

Shaukat Ali had been unwell for the past several years. He was also a recipient of the Pride of Performance Award.

He has been survived by three sons, Imran, Ameer and Mohsin.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Film And Movies Music Died Mandi Bahauddin Malakwal Family Industry

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court seeks respondents comments on ..

4 minutes ago

Traders demand compensation for losses in Urdu baz ..

4 minutes ago

US Military Transport Aircraft C-130J Spotted in K ..

4 minutes ago

Estonia to Get Extra 62,000 Pfizer Doses From Apri ..

4 minutes ago

Theatre Wallay to start "Serendipity Saturdays" we ..

9 minutes ago

Rain delays final day of West Indies-Sri Lanka Tes ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.