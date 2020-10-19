UrduPoint.com
Singer Shoukat Ali Discharged From GIMS Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

Singer Shoukat Ali discharged from GIMS hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned folk singer Shoukat Ali Khan has been discharged from the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Khairpur, after recovering from his ailment on Sunday night.

According to GIMS doctors, the singer is now stable and has been discharged and could completely recover with regular medication recommended.

It is mention overe here that singer had been awarded 'Pride of Performance' by the Government of Pakistan for his services in the music field. Imran Shoukat, a son of the singer, thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for their support to provide medical facilities to his ailing father.

More Stories From Pakistan

