Singer Tariq Releases New Song To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Singer Tariq releases new song to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A famous singer Tariq Naveed released a song on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The song has pointed out Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

The singer also gave the message in his song thatthe entire Pakistani nation is united with the unarmed people of Occupied Kashmir.

