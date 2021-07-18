UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singers Release 'Sufi' Song As Symbolic Gesture For Dr Fouzia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Singers release 'Sufi' song as symbolic gesture for Dr Fouzia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Famous singers on Sunday released a Sufi song titled 'prayer' as a symbolic gesture to express their love and positive vibes for Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed.

Dr Fouzia Saeed was seriously injured in a fatal accident last week during her official visit to Balochistan province. She is still under treatment at hospital in Federal capital.

In a joint statement, song composer Khurram Latifi and singers Usman Raees, Yawar Bakshi, Sherry Bakshi Bano Rehmat, Mahnoor Altaf, Meher Anjum, Sana Nemat said, we all are looking forward to Dr Fouzia's speedy recovery.

The song has been composed by musician Khurram Latifi, music by Sherry Bakhshi and narrated by Tauseeq Haider.

The performance was given by National Performing Arts Group and students of PNCA music school while it was shot posted by Zeeshan Ali.

Dr Fouzia's sister Dr Maliha Hussain said, it is all due to these prayers that were helping Dr Fouzia to recover so well. She thanked Khurram Latifi, all singers, PNCA team and Tauseeq Haider for putting this beautiful piece together.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:meh/R:meh\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Balochistan Music Visit Sunday Prayer All Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

1 hour ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

2 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

2 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.