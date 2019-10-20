UrduPoint.com
Singing Competition Starts At LAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

Singing competition starts at LAC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Auditions for singing competition titled 'Voice of Alhamra', started at Alhamra Arts Council (LAC) here on Sunday.

The initiative is aimed to providing potential singers with an opportunity to exhibit their talent. For the competition, more than a hundred young people in the age group of 15 to 25 years have registered themselves for participating in the competition.

Executive Director LAC Ather Ali Khan said that Pakistani youth are very talented. He said that merit and transparency would be given priority in the competition.

Renowned singers like Hamid Ali Khan, Tarranum Naz and Waris Baig would act as judges for the competition, he added.

The semi-finals would be held on Oct 23, and the final would take place on Oct 24. Cash prizes and shields would be distributed among the finalists at the end of the competition.

