UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singing, Musical Instruments Competition Concluded

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Singing, Musical Instruments Competition concluded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Singing and Musical Instruments Competition was concluded under Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Punjab Council of the Arts here on Thursday.

In the singing competitions, Mohammad Taha Javed was declared first while Ghulam Raza and Mohammad Komil stood second and third, respectively.

In the musical instruments competition, Shahzeb Jackson got first position, Mohammad Adnan declared second and Sushil Sagar termed third position.

Renowned Singer Babar Niazi, Raees Ahmed and Prof. Shahbaz Ali performed the duties of judges in the Talent Hunt program.

Addressing the function, Director Waqar Ahmed said that Arts Council has always strived to nurture talent.

Talent Hunt Program shows the love of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar for art and culture.

Usman Bazdar is keen to nurture artists and new talent in the province.

He said that the hidden talents of the children have come to light through these competitions.

Our young generation is very creative, he said.

Hundreds of students from schools, colleges and universities participated.

He also distributed prizes among the children who secured positions in music.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Music Punjab Young Sagar Jackson From Love

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

55 minutes ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Cotton price touches sky  

2 hours ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.