Singing, Musical Instruments Competition concluded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Singing and Musical Instruments Competition was concluded under Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Punjab Council of the Arts here on Thursday.

In the singing competitions, Mohammad Taha Javed was declared first while Ghulam Raza and Mohammad Komil stood second and third, respectively.

In the musical instruments competition, Shahzeb Jackson got first position, Mohammad Adnan declared second and Sushil Sagar termed third position.

Renowned Singer Babar Niazi, Raees Ahmed and Prof. Shahbaz Ali performed the duties of judges in the Talent Hunt program.

Addressing the function, Director Waqar Ahmed said that Arts Council has always strived to nurture talent.

Talent Hunt Program shows the love of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar for art and culture.

Usman Bazdar is keen to nurture artists and new talent in the province.

He said that the hidden talents of the children have come to light through these competitions.

Our young generation is very creative, he said.

Hundreds of students from schools, colleges and universities participated.

He also distributed prizes among the children who secured positions in music.