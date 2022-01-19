UrduPoint.com

Singing, Painting And Story Writing Competitions Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 06:02 PM

Singing, painting and story writing competitions held

The colours of Punjabi, Saraiki, Pothohari and Balochi culture were prominent in Punjab as it has a flourishing civilization and was rich in arts and ethos

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The colours of Punjabi, Saraiki, Pothohari and Balochi culture were prominent in Punjab as it has a flourishing civilization and was rich in arts and ethos.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate College Attock Professor Majid Waheed Bhatti on the occasion of organizing the first phase of district level competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt 2022.

In the first phase, many young people participated in singing, painting and short story writing competitions.

Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmad said that Punjab Talent was a unique program that brought a fantastic image of Punjab and Pakistan to the world.

He said that the purpose of the Talent Hunt program was to motivate the youth as the future of Pakistan connected with them.

In the Government Post Graduate College Attock competitions, Hubble, Robin Gulzar, and Muhammad Usman won first, second, and third positions in singing competitions.

Muqaddas Nazir came first in the painting competition, while Um-e-Salma came second, and Shamsa Kanwal remained third.

Noman Younis won the first prize in the short story writing competition, while Azma Parveen came second and Abdul Rafay got the third position.

Prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the participants who secured the position.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Young Rawalpindi Attock Post Government

Recent Stories

NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over ..

NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over violation of corona SOPs

11 minutes ago
 OGDCL donates 45-seater bus to Girls College Karak ..

OGDCL donates 45-seater bus to Girls College Karak

11 minutes ago
 Students from Swabi college witness National Assem ..

Students from Swabi college witness National Assembly proceedings

11 minutes ago
 EU Supports Dialogue With Russia - Von Der Leyen

EU Supports Dialogue With Russia - Von Der Leyen

11 minutes ago
 Most EU Member States Exceed 2020 Renewable Energy ..

Most EU Member States Exceed 2020 Renewable Energy Targets - Eurostat

11 minutes ago
 EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, L ..

EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, Lift Sanctions - Macron

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.