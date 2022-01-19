Singing, painting and story writing competitions held

The colours of Punjabi, Saraiki, Pothohari and Balochi culture were prominent in Punjab as it has a flourishing civilization and was rich in arts and ethos

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The colours of Punjabi, Saraiki, Pothohari and Balochi culture were prominent in Punjab as it has a flourishing civilization and was rich in arts and ethos.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate College Attock Professor Majid Waheed Bhatti on the occasion of organizing the first phase of district level competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt 2022.

In the first phase, many young people participated in singing, painting and short story writing competitions.

Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmad said that Punjab Talent was a unique program that brought a fantastic image of Punjab and Pakistan to the world.

He said that the purpose of the Talent Hunt program was to motivate the youth as the future of Pakistan connected with them.

In the Government Post Graduate College Attock competitions, Hubble, Robin Gulzar, and Muhammad Usman won first, second, and third positions in singing competitions.

Muqaddas Nazir came first in the painting competition, while Um-e-Salma came second, and Shamsa Kanwal remained third.

Noman Younis won the first prize in the short story writing competition, while Azma Parveen came second and Abdul Rafay got the third position.

Prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the participants who secured the position.