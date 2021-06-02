Single-day shutdown costs Rs150 crore loss to Kashmir Valley: Report

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) has said that a single day shutdown costs Rs150 crore loss to Kashmir Valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Muhammad Yaseen Khan during his visit to Handwara Vegetable Market to offer sympathies to the victims of a fire incident said KEA would try to provide every possible support to rehabilitate those who lost everything in the incident.

KEA chairman said, "It is our responsibility to reach out to everyone who suffered any loss due to fire or other natural calamity. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our traders community,". He also said that the business community during the lockdown phase suffered significant losses.

To a question, he said that the authorities have to find some way to keep the business going as medical experts said the COVID-19 infection would remain with us for long and they would have to find a way to ensure safety of traders.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) expressing anger over the anxiety and uncertainty created by the administration's order to phase out the month-long lockdown said that the matter should be taken more seriously.

Ajaz Shahdhar, President of Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) in a statement said that the local authorities' permission to do business only two days a week on alternate days was a joke with traders and shopkeepers.

He said that with this logic, the shopkeeper would have to open the shop only one day in a week, and that day too he would have to clean the dust and dirt of the week.

Shahdhar said that if the situation was so dangerous for Covid, the authorities should have waited for another week to eas restrictions.

He said that there was no example of only one working day in a week in any part of the world. He said that in fact this process was being done to collect taxes from the traders.

Shahdhar demanded of the authorities to seriously prepare a road map for easing the restrictions so that shopkeepers and consumers would not face any difficulties.