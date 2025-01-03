Open Menu

Single Digit Temperatures To Prevail As Cold Wave Intensifies: Sardar Sarfraz

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz Friday predicted a significant increase in the intensity of the cold wave sweeping across the country where the mercury is expected to drop further from January 4, with temperatures remaining in single digits for the next one to two weeks.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he said the cold winds originating from Quetta will move towards Karachi, bringing with them a chill that will be felt across the country.

He attributed the impending cold snap to a high-pressure system building up in the north, which will push the cold air masses towards the southern regions.

When asked about the expected temperature range, Sarfraz replied, "Daytime temperatures will struggle to rise above 8-10°C, while nighttime temperatures will plummet to as low as 2-4°C in some areas.

Sarfraz also cautioned that the cold wave may lead to foggy conditions in the mornings, potentially disrupting air and road travel.

"We urge everyone to check the weather forecast before embarking on their daily commutes and to exercise caution while driving in foggy conditions," he added.

The Chief Meteorologist assured that his department is closely monitoring the weather situation and will issue regular updates and advisories to help the public prepare for the impending cold snap.

As the country braces for the intense cold wave, citizens are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and warm. Stay tuned for further updates and follow the latest weather forecasts to plan your daily activities accordingly.

