Single Digit Temperatures To Prevail As Cold Wave Intensifies: Sardar Sarfraz
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz Friday predicted a significant increase in the intensity of the cold wave sweeping across the country where the mercury is expected to drop further from January 4, with temperatures remaining in single digits for the next one to two weeks.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he said the cold winds originating from Quetta will move towards Karachi, bringing with them a chill that will be felt across the country.
He attributed the impending cold snap to a high-pressure system building up in the north, which will push the cold air masses towards the southern regions.
When asked about the expected temperature range, Sarfraz replied, "Daytime temperatures will struggle to rise above 8-10°C, while nighttime temperatures will plummet to as low as 2-4°C in some areas.
"
Sarfraz also cautioned that the cold wave may lead to foggy conditions in the mornings, potentially disrupting air and road travel.
"We urge everyone to check the weather forecast before embarking on their daily commutes and to exercise caution while driving in foggy conditions," he added.
The Chief Meteorologist assured that his department is closely monitoring the weather situation and will issue regular updates and advisories to help the public prepare for the impending cold snap.
As the country braces for the intense cold wave, citizens are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and warm. Stay tuned for further updates and follow the latest weather forecasts to plan your daily activities accordingly.
Recent Stories
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Single digit temperatures to prevail as cold wave intensifies: Sardar Sarfraz17 seconds ago
-
Post-Polio campaign reviewed in district polio eradication committee meeting21 seconds ago
-
Amir Muqam criticizes at Imran Khan s 'self-centered' politics24 seconds ago
-
Prime minister condoles death of Nayyer Bokhari's wife28 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 10 kg drugs in five operations10 minutes ago
-
3kg ice seized, drug supplier arrested in Khyber10 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Nayyar Hussain Bokhari's wife10 minutes ago
-
920 ltrs contaminated milk discarded1 hour ago
-
FIA apprehends two human traffickers1 hour ago
-
Bus-Truck collision claims life of driver, injures 2 in Multan2 hours ago
-
Six criminals held2 hours ago
-
PML-N sacrifices political interests to rescue Pakistan's economy: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago