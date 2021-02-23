Single formula suggested for federal universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Sub-Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday suggested to device a single formula for federal universities.

The committee meeting was held here under the Chairmanship of MNA Hamid Hameed, was attended by the members Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Ali Nawaz Awan, Andleeb Abbas, Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri , Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Dr Muhammad Ali, and other concerned officials.

The committee reviewed the the issue of encroachments in the Quaid-i-Azam University.

The forum was informed by Vice Chancellor QAU that Capital Development Authority (CDA) had tried to demolish illegal shops in the university and in response students beat the CDA staff.

The committee directed the VC to hold a meeting with the students and urged to find out a peaceful resolution of the issue.

The sub-committee also asked the VC to launch a campaign on social media regarding the issue and decided that next meeting would be held in the QAU.

The forum also discussed the issue of narcotics in the universities.

During the meeting, the issue of 750 kanal land of International Islamic University Islamabad was also discussed.

The university officials told the body that they wanted to establish Information Technology Lab on the land but were not permitted.

Rector Islamic University informed the committee that the government was providing 40 percent revenue while 60 percent was generated by the university, adding, they wanted to be an independent institution.

Member committee MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi suggested that same formula should be observed in the federal universities.

Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri said that were endeavoring to implement equal standard of higher education in all institutions.

HEC also gave briefing on online attestation system in the committee. The body lauded the efforts of HEC regarding attestation system and directed for further improvement.

On the occasion, another sub-committee has been constituted consisted of MNAs Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Andleeb Abbas to review all kind of matters in the university.