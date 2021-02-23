UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Single Formula Suggested For Federal Universities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Single formula suggested for federal universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Sub-Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday suggested to device a single formula for federal universities.

The committee meeting was held here under the Chairmanship of MNA Hamid Hameed, was attended by the members Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Ali Nawaz Awan, Andleeb Abbas, Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri , Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Dr Muhammad Ali, and other concerned officials.

The committee reviewed the the issue of encroachments in the Quaid-i-Azam University.

The forum was informed by Vice Chancellor QAU that Capital Development Authority (CDA) had tried to demolish illegal shops in the university and in response students beat the CDA staff.

The committee directed the VC to hold a meeting with the students and urged to find out a peaceful resolution of the issue.

The sub-committee also asked the VC to launch a campaign on social media regarding the issue and decided that next meeting would be held in the QAU.

The forum also discussed the issue of narcotics in the universities.

During the meeting, the issue of 750 kanal land of International Islamic University Islamabad was also discussed.

The university officials told the body that they wanted to establish Information Technology Lab on the land but were not permitted.

Rector Islamic University informed the committee that the government was providing 40 percent revenue while 60 percent was generated by the university, adding, they wanted to be an independent institution.

Member committee MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi suggested that same formula should be observed in the federal universities.

Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri said that were endeavoring to implement equal standard of higher education in all institutions.

HEC also gave briefing on online attestation system in the committee. The body lauded the efforts of HEC regarding attestation system and directed for further improvement.

On the occasion, another sub-committee has been constituted consisted of MNAs Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Andleeb Abbas to review all kind of matters in the university.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution National Assembly Technology Education Social Media Same Muhammad Ali HEC Capital Development Authority International Islamic University All Government

Recent Stories

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

5 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

9 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

10 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

10 minutes ago

India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vac ..

10 minutes ago

9 suspects female suicide bombers arrested in sout ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.