Single National Curriculum For Grade 1-5 To Be Implemented: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:22 PM

Single national curriculum for grade 1-5 to be implemented: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Profession Training Wajiha Akram on Monday told the National Assembly that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan single national curriculum for grade 1 to 5 would be implemented across the country from August 2021

Replying to various supplementary questions during question hour, she said that all the federating units have been taken on board in preparing the single curriculum. Model textbooks have been developed for these classes and the provinces were asked to adopt these books or develop their own as per these textbooks, she added.

Ms. Akram said in the second phase, the single curriculum for Grade 6 to 8 would be implemented from next academic year, while for Grade 9 to 12 be implemented from academic year 2023-24.

She said the single curriculum was aimed at providing equal learning opportunities to all classes of people, besides, ensuring national harmony and cohesion to build one nation.

To another question, she said the Federal Directorate of Education has initiated to execute two projects with a vision to integrate technology in Public Sector Education.

These projects included Pilot Project for Blended E-Learning in 200 Classrooms of Federal Capital and "Pilot project for STEM Teaching Grade.

