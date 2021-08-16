UrduPoint.com

Single National Curriculum Pivotal For Removing Educational Disparity: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Single National Curriculum pivotal for removing educational disparity: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday termed the PPP government the main obstacle in provision of better facilities of education and health in the province, saying, Single National Curriculum would be pivotal in removing educational disparity among different sections of society

Addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly, the opposition leader felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood and his team on achievement of a significant milestone in the history of the nation by ending the prevailing dual education system and opening vistas of new opportunities for lower income groups.

Addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly, the opposition leader felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood and his team on achievement of a significant milestone in the history of the nation by ending the prevailing dual education system and opening vistas of new opportunities for lower income groups.

The past governments failed in providing better facilities of quality education to the lower and middle class and only elite class were able to afford the expanses of English medium educational institutes and opportunities abroad, Haleem observed adding that dual system had deprived the poor of better education for decades.

PM Imran Khan fulfilled another promise and now every children irrespective of his financial or social status would be able to acquire quality education and career opportunities alike, he said and added that PPP- in the name of 18th amendment- was opposing the single curriculum like health card because they wanted continuity of dual education and deprivation of the poor for their personal gains.

The PTI government has introduced health card that ensures better health facilities to the lower income strata at all the reputed health facilities which they earlier could not think of, he said. The federal government wanted to launch the health card in Sindh like other provinces of Pakistan and was read to provide its budgetary share for the purpose but the Sindh government was creating hurdles in the name of 18th amendment and provincial autonomy, Haleem alleged asking that PPP's provincial government looks towards federal government when the fail to provide health facilities, manage civic amenities and evening disposal of garbage and sewerage.

"Opposition of single educational systems in the country unveils the real face of PPP which kept opposing ever people friendly move of the federal government," he remarked.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the 3-year Sindh Medical Support Program of Rs 5 billion was started in Sindh under public-private partnership in 2016. Under this program, NGOs had to spend Rs 3.5 billion and Sindh government Rs 1.5 billion. The PEI had started an infection prevention program worth Rs 3.5 billion with the help of Pakistanis living in the US and Canada, which was stopped by the Minister, he alleged adding that all the goods procured under the program were not provided to concerned health facilities for provision to the masses and the same were rotting out in Sher Shah's warehouses.

Shaikh mentioned that 341 drone strikes were carried during PPP government in centre but the then government did not raise any voice. "Now central executive committee of PPP is meeting to discuss the current situation of Afghanistan," Haleem said and suggested Bilawal that besides of discussing Afghan situation PPP should also ponder over the situation of Sindh and form a committee that make the provincial ministers accountable of their poor performance and ask them why Sindh has been destroyed.

