UrduPoint.com

Single National Curriculum To End Division, Provide Level Playing Field: Shafqat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Single national curriculum to end division, provide level playing field: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that the single national curriculum (SNC) would not only do away with the division within the nation but also provide a level playing field to the students.

The minister, addressing the distribution ceremony of awards and prizes among the position holders of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education here, said the SNC had already been enforced from class 1-5. For class 6 to 8, it would be introduced this year and in the upcoming year for classes 9 and 10.

He said contrary to the international practice, the country had three education systems in form of English medium, urdu medium and religious seminaries. However, the SNC would end this discrimination as it had been the main target of the incumbent government.

He said the ministry was also striving to overcome the difficulties being faced during the SNC's implementation.

The minister congratulated the position holders as well as their parents and teachers, besides lauding the FBISE for introducing reforms in education as well as examination system.

He said having around 2,652 educational institutions linked with it including the Pakistan international schools across the world, the FBISE was in the process to do away with the rote learning by introducing examination pattern based on the students learning outcome.

Moreover, he said the government had also established first National Skills University where 600 students were getting skill trainings in multiple fields. He also urged the Higher Education Commission to review the universities' curriculum to conform it with the market needs.

Earlier, the education minister along with Secretary Education Naheed Durrani distributed awards among the toppers of secondary schools certificate (SSC) and higher secondary school certificates (HSSC) of 2020 and 2021 sessions.

The first position holders were given gold medals while those on second and third slots got silver and bronze medals respectively besides a laptop, certificate and cash prizes given to all the toppers.

In his remarks FBISE Chairman Qiaser Alam apprised the audience of the ongoing educational and examinations reforms being enforced by the Board across the country.

He said the Board had introduced biannual exams replacing the supplementary examination besides carrying out the GIS mapping of all examination centers. He said the students would be given three sets of model and papers and their solved copies.

Moreover, a pilot project the computer-based examination would be executed this year besides introducing e-marking of the papers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education HEC FBISE HSSC 2020 Gold Silver Market Bronze All From Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: ..

Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: economic institute

20 minutes ago
 China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits ..

China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits

20 minutes ago
 China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote se ..

China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote sensing satellite

20 minutes ago
 Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

22 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

22 minutes ago
 DC for vaccination, spray to prevent spread of lu ..

DC for vaccination, spray to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>