Single registration counter handles over 10,000 patients daily at PIMS OPDs

(@imziishan)

Citizens on Thursday complained that many serious patients have to wait for hours in long queues outside Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) due to functioning of single counter for issuance of registration slips to over 10,000 patients daily

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Citizens on Thursday complained that many serious patients have to wait for hours in long queues outside Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) due to functioning of single counter for issuance of registration slips to over 10,000 patients daily.

According to them, this single counter managed to register both male and female patients for hospital's OPDs where one hospital employee has been deputed to handle all incoming patients.

They demanded of the quarters concerned to increase the number of registration counters besides staff to facilitate the incoming patients who remained there for long time despite their worst health condition.

The hospital management should immediately replace this pathetic and outdated registration system for entry and issuance of checkup slips, Atif Khan, an attendant said.

He added due to shortage of staff and limited registration counters for male and female, incoming patients who visit hospital from far-flung areas of the country have to face several hardships.

He complained of shortage of medical and para medical staff at OPDs to handle the patients.

A patient, Aleem Nasir said that PIMS is a major hospital of the capital, but it has been facing severe shortage of staff at its OPD registration desk. He added that patients and attendants have to wait for hours to get slip from the staff.

He added that getting a checkup slip for OPD has become an anxious task for patients at PIMS. He complained that mostly trainee doctors have been assigned duties in the OPDs, who have lack of experience.

He said that authorities concerned should take notice of this issue and assign sufficient staff at OPDs.

Aslam Laeq, a patient at PIMS OPD said, "I had to wait for hours and after several requests, hospital staff issued a checkup slip for medical consultancy," he complained.

He said that the hospital needs to hire further staff at registration desk to issue checkup slip timely to patients besides deployment of additional trained medical staff at its OPDs.

"It is really intolerable for serious patients to wait for hours when they are in urgent need of medical opinion from the respective doctor." When contacted PIMS spokesman Dr Wasim Khawaja said that the hospital management has introduced computerized ticketing system at OPD registration counter for incoming patients.

He added that sufficient sitting place has been arranged for OPD patients at waiting area outside the registration counter.

He said that trained medical practitioners have been deployed at OPDs to serve the patients while sufficient staff has been deployed at hospital registration desk. He added best medical treatment was being provided to patients by the medical and paramedical staff at hospital's OPDs.

/395