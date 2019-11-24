UrduPoint.com
Sinha-led Civil Society Delegation Not Allowed To Visit Pulwama

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:24 PM

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th November, 2019) The five-member civil society delegation led by former Indian Finance Minister, Yashwant Sinha was not allowed by police to visit Pulwama district.Wajahat Habibullah, former Chief Information Commissioner, who is part of the Concerned Citizens Group, told reporters in Srinagar that they had planned to go to Pulwama but were not allowed by the SSP.

"We were also told not to go anywhere outside Srinagar," he added.He said that the group met several people to know about the difficulties being faced by the Kashmiris. "We met several people and delegations who told us about the issues they were facing.

Our aim of coming here is to identify those issues for the Indians to know and understand. We can make the people in India understand about the difficulties being faced by the people in the Kashmir valley," he maintained.

