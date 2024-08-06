Sinister Aug 5, 2019 Indian move disregarded Kashmiris' aspirations, violated UN resolutions: KFM Chair

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) chief Engr. Afzal Ziai on Monday called upon the freedom and human rights global forces, especially the United Nations to ensure their vibrant and result oriented role for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of Kashmiris and the UNSC resolutions on the much prolonged global conflict.

Talking to media persons on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Exploitation day) here, the Kashmiri leader said " today, we mark a solemn occasion as it had been five years since India revoked Article 370 of its constitution, stripping the internationally recognised disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir state of its special autonomous status".

"The sinister move, taken on August 5, 2019, not only disregarded the aspirations of the Kashmiri people but also violates several United Nations resolutions which call for the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir", he added.

Ziai continued that revocation of Article 370 was a unilateral action by the Indian government, executed without any consultation with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the decision had led to a significant escalation of tensions in the region, resulting in increased military presence, curfews, and severe restrictions on movement and communication. These actions were not only undemocratic but also a gross violation of human rights, he added.

The KFM Chairman said issue of Kashmir had been a longstanding matter on the United Nations' agenda.

Since 1947, the UN has passed multiple resolutions calling for a plebiscite to allow the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future. However, these resolutions remain unimplemented, and the people of Kashmir continue to suffer. The UN has a critical role to play in resolving this issue, and it is imperative that it takes concrete steps to enforce its resolutions and ensure that the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people is upheld.

He said that his Kashmir Freedom Movement organisation strongly condemned the actions taken by the Indian government. The revocation of Article 370, he said, had led to widespread human rights abuses, including unlawful detentions, enforced disappearances, and restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly.

The Kashmiri leader called upon the international community not to turn a blind eye to these violations.

He also called upon all humanity-loving nations to support the people of Jammu Kashmir state in their struggle for freedom and justice.

"The plight of the Kashmiri people is not just a regional issue but a humanitarian one that requires global attention and intervention", he observed, urging the international community to stand united to ensure that the principles of justice, human rights, and self-determination are upheld.

Afzal Ziai said that his Kashmir Freedom Movement remained steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people. "We will continue to work tirelessly to bring international attention to the situation in Kashmir and to seek a peaceful and just resolution in accordance with United Nations resolutions and international law," he added.

"Let us remember that the struggle of the Kashmiri people is a struggle for their fundamental right of self determination through freedom of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state," he added.

"It is a struggle for dignity, justice, and peace. We stand in solidarity with the people of entire Jammu Kashmir state and call for immediate international action through UN to address their plight and to work towards a lasting and just solution of the much delayed dispute, he concluded.

