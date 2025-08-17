Sinking orchards of Swat: Peaches, apples, and hopes washed away

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Just weeks ago, poor farmer Akbar Yousafzai (55) stood in his peach orchard with hope in his heart to complete his under-construction house for his family washed away by the 2022 floods in a jiffy.

Today, he walked through ankle-deep mud in gardens, staring helplessly at the waterlogged peach and Apple trees that once promised a bountiful harvest these days.

"This monsoon season broke us," he said quietly as his eyes traced the battered fruit barely clinging to sodden branches. “The peaches and apples are small, tasteless and many trees didn’t even flower properly due to climate extremes this season.”

Poor Akbar is not alone in this losses but many farmers of Swat. Across the scenic Swat Valley from Bahrain to Malam Jabba and Barikot to Kalam, the farmers are reeling from the aftermath of yet another devastating flash flood, triggered by a violent cloudburst on August 15.

What should have been the peak of harvest season turned into a disaster, threatening livelihoods and shaking the foundation of Swat's peach and apple industry.

Swat is home to nearly 80% of Pakistan’s peach production, with about 20,000 acres under cultivation. Its peaches, known for their juicy sweetness, fill fruit stalls from Lahore to Karachi every summer.

According to the Agriculture Department, yields have plummeted, with the usual output of 400,000 kilograms drastically reduced. Market prices have skyrocketed from Rs400 to Rs500 per kilogram, putting strain on both consumers and retailers.

“The monsoon rains came fast this season. Our orchards and apples weren’t prepared and neither were we,” said Abdullah Shah, a grower from Madain Swat. “This month’s floods caused by cloud bursts didn’t just drown residents, but they drowned our hopes too.”

Experts said climate change alone doesn’t bear the blame. Unchecked deforestation, illegal construction along riverbeds, and poor water management have all intensified the climate damage.

“These devastating floods are not just natural disasters, but they seem manmade,” said Gulzar Rehman, former Forest Conservator. “Orchards' mismanagement, pesticide overuse, and lack of chilling hours due to climate change have disrupted the entire fruit cycle in Swat.

”

He also warned that extreme climate conditions cause adverse effects in peaches and apples, impair photosynthesis and result in lower-quality yields.

For Swat’s farmers, peaches and apples aren’t just a product, but they’re a way of life, deeply rooted in culture, community, and economy.

“Our entire year's economy largely depends on these cash crops,” said Akbar, wiping mud off his boots. “Without it, we can’t pay our workers, feed our families, or plan for the education of children.”

Dr Malik Riaz Khan, principal medical officer in Govt Hospital Pabbi Nowshera, told APP that peaches and apples also carry public health value, particularly in diabetic diets. “When fruit prices rise like this, it affects everyone, not just farmers.”

“We need climate-resilient seeds, soft loans, and irrigation reforms besides new dams and whopping plantations to counter floods,” said Ali Syed, a former agriculture officer. He stressed the importance of training women and smallholder farmers to adopt adaptive techniques and shift toward sustainable practices.

But beyond farming solutions, there’s a cry for KP government accountability for not taking solid measures to control floods in Swat. Many farmers are demanding an end to encroachments, stronger flood management, and comprehensive relief for those affected areas.

“The KP government must act now,” said Abdullah. “This isn’t just about peaches and apples. It’s about human survival.”

Pakistan has faced over 139 climate-related disasters in just two decades, and with climate extremes increasing in frequency and severity, experts warned that rural communities like Swat will continue to bear the brunt of climate change.

“Swat valley feeds us all,” said Gulzar. “If we don’t protect it, we lose more than fruit. We lose resilience, food, tradition, and lives.”

As this year's damaged fruit crop hits markets at inflated prices in KP, one truth is ripening fast of saving Swat’s peaches and apples means saving its people.

“All we ask,” Akbar says, staring at his battered trees, “is for the KP government to help us keep our orchards and our children alive.”