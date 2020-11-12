UrduPoint.com
Sino-India Border Clashes To Escalate Nuclear Conflicts: Speakers

Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:45 PM

The speakers at the International Webinar on "Sino-India Border Clashes: Implications for South Asian Strategic Environment" Thursday said that border disputes were unlikely to escalate nuclear conflicts in the region

The webinar was organised by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), here. An international panel of experts from China, Pakistan, United Kingdom, and the United States were of the view that the world as a whole was facing a lot of uncertainty, unpredictability, and instability where it was needed that global leadership, consensus, and flexibility should prevail.

They added that there was a severe perception gap between China and India. Both sides believed that their policies were purely defensive. However, despite their self-perceived defensive purposes, the current conflict was not going to end anytime soon.

"The United States is using a binding military strategy to ally with India against China gradually. Interdependence means China and India cannot afford to be enemies. India is only concerned with prestige, not with deterrence. Without an improvement in Indo-Pak relations, and to some extent, US-Iran relations, an important reason for instability though not the only one in Afghanistan, will continue to fester." Senior Fellow for South Asia at the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), London Rahul Roy-Chaudhury believed that the recent violent border clashes between Indian and Chinese troops had resulted in a deterioration of bilateral relations between the two countries. This bad relationship could not be easily and nor quickly reversed.

Senior Fellow, Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, Beijing Dr Tong Zhao highlighted that there was a serious perception gap between China and India.

From the Chinese perspective, India was trying to change the status quo across the region, especially given the 5th August 2019 revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the public statement by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah who had declared in Lok Sabha last year that Aksai Chin was an integral and inseparable part of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Zhao also predicted that the current conflict, despite both countries' self-perceived defensive purposes, was not going to end anytime soon. On the issue of nuclear deterrence, the Chinese analyst held that Indian nuclear modernization was driven more by the desire for prestige and domestic factors rather than because of China.

While evaluating the US' role and stance on the Sino-India border clashes, Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director and Senior Associate, Woodrow Wilson Center, Washington, DC, was of the view that the Ladakh crisis underscored growing Indian diplomatic problems in its backyard, putting New Delhi in hot water with both its top rivals - Pakistan and China.

In response to a question, the Chinese analyst stressed that Beijing was acutely aware of how New Delhi's defense technology cooperation with Washington might bring it closer to the US orbit and change the geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific region.

Delivering his concluding remarks and Vote of Thanks, President of CASS Air Chief Marshal (R Kaleem Saadat observed that given the discussions, the prognosis for the future appeared to be pessimistic because of the hardening positions of the two protagonists and their allied blocs.

