Sino-Pak Agriculture Cooperation- A Way Forward

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:38 PM

Through joint cooperation in the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China will build green corridor in Pakistan, said Dr Gu Wenliang, Agricultural Commissioner from Embassy of People's Republic of China in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Through joint cooperation in the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China will build green corridor in Pakistan, said Dr Gu Wenliang, Agricultural Commissioner from Embassy of People's Republic of China in Islamabad.He was speaking on the occasion of a Roundtable on "Sino-Pak Agriculture Cooperation-Way Forward" organized by Centre for Belt and Road Initiative and China Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies in collaboration with the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS).Dr Gu further highlighted the need for promoting cooperation in agriculture research, corps variety technologies, improvement in agriculture products and building a green corridor.Hassan Daud, CEO, board of Investment from KPK and former Project Director, CPEC in Planning Commission, Govt of Pakistan highlighted the framework of cooperation under CPEC in agriculture and socio-economic development.He has also emphasized on co-branding and co-marketing of Agri-based products and livestock.

Dr Muhammad Azeem, Chairman, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Ministry of food Security and Research, Govt of Pakistan presented the overall Agriculture potential and avenues of cooperation with China.

He has also emphasized the need to enhance a variety of corps and development of labs and training centers necessary for building the capacity of the researchers and farmers alike.

Mr. Waqas Burki, Capability Manager, Fatima Group, spoke about the global ranking of Pakistan in Corps production.He has also highlighted the fact that there is a strong need for revitalizing the overall agriculture corps and production mechanisms through digitalization and technology use.The audience included the Ambassadors, Diplomats from different countries, various companies, academics, research scholars, media persons and members of the civil society.The aim of the Roundtable was to highlight and promote the ongoing Sino-Pak Cooperation in the Second Phase of CPEC engaging the stakeholders in the discussion about how to benefit from ongoing cooperation in the agriculture sector and also helping the decision-makers in collaboration.

