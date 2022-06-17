Sino-Pak all-weather friendship rock solid, unshakeable: Wang Wenbin

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Friday said that Beijing was willing to work with Pakistan to advance traditional friendship, deepen all-round pragmatic cooperation and promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in a smooth and high-quality manner.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to continue the traditional friendship between the two countries, strengthen strategic communication, consolidate strategic mutual trust and deepen China-Pakistan all-round pragmatic cooperation, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

He said the both the countries would continue to promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in a safe, smooth and high-quality manner, and continue to release the corridor to promote growth and benefit.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side highly appreciated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif remarks on China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC framework.

In a recent interview with the Chinese media, PM Shahbaz Sharif highly spoke of China-Pakistan relations and said that the CPEC was a manifestation of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said, "China and Pakistan are very good friends who have stood together through thick and thin for more than 70 years. No matter how the international situation changes, the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership has always been rock solid and unshakable." He remarked that over the years, China and Pakistan had adhered to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits to promote the construction of the CPEC, continue to play the role of the corridor in promoting Pakistan's economic development and improving people's livelihood.

The CPEC had also made important contributions to regional connectivity and economic integration, which had been widely praised by all walks of life, he added.

Wang Wenbin said that the positive effect on people's livelihood had made the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan turned into steel, the construction of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future had taken root.

He said that China-Pakistan cooperation had provided more vigorous vitality for the development and revitalization of the two countries and even the region.