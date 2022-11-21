UrduPoint.com

Sino Pak Dual Diploma In Modern Agriculture Technology Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Bailie Vocational College China and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have launched Sino Pak dual diploma program in Modern Agriculture Technology in collaboration with Tang International Education Group in which students will spend two years at the UAF and one year in China

The launching ceremony was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while Bailie Vocational College China President Peng Dongjun, President Tang Pakistan Ma Xiaoyan, CEO Zalmi Foundation Cedric Aimal Edvin, Principal Community College Dr Anjum Zia and other notables attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that this initiative will help the students to learn from the Chinese experiences in order to combat the agriculture challenges. He said that it is a market driven program based on agricultural technology and business with the help of mutual and experiential learning. He said that the UAF also houses Chinese language and cultural center Confucius Institute that had trained the many students in Chinese language and it is helping to strengthen the people to people contacts.

Peng Dongjun said that it is a hallmark step for the mutual learning of the students. He said that the students are needed to learn Chinese language for third year to study in China. He added that the program will equip the students with modern knowledge in agriculture and work for the agricultural development. The college offers 16 majors and they encourage the international students also, he added.

Dr Anjum Zia said that 40 students were enrolled in the first batch of the dual diploma program. He added that Pakistan and China are enjoying the excellent relations and the program will help further foster people to people contacts. He added that the UAF is taking all possible measures for the skill development and fight the agricultural challenges.

Ma Xiaoyan said that Pakistan and China are having deep relations and such program will further strengthen them.

