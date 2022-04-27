UrduPoint.com

Sino-Pak Ironclad Friendship Unbreakable, Attempts To Hinder Bilateral Cooperation Will Not Succeed: FM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Sino-Pak ironclad friendship unbreakable, attempts to hinder bilateral cooperation will not succeed: FM

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday that ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan was unbreakable and any attempt to undermine the bilateral cooperation, mutual trust and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not succeed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday that ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan was unbreakable and any attempt to undermine the bilateral cooperation, mutual trust and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not succeed.

Our ironclad friendship is unbreakable and attempts to undermine our cooperation, mutual trust and CPEC will not succeed, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to questions about the Karachi terrorist attack.

A shuttle van of the Confucius Institute of Karachi University was hit by a terrorist attack on Tuesday, leaving three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani dead.

The spokesperson said that terrorism was a common scourge and the blood of the Chinese people would not be shed in vain in terrorism.

Once again, we mourn the passing of the Chinese and Pakistani victims and extend our sincere sympathies to the victims and to the injured and the bereaved families, he added.

Terming the attack a premeditated suicide terrorist attack targeting Chinese citizens, he said that China supported Pakistan in fighting terrorism and those behind the incident would surely pay the price.

He said that the target was teachers as they were inheritors of human civilization and promoters of cultural exchange, adding, It is egregious and heinous attack. China expresses strong condemnation and great indignation.

Wang Wenbin said that people and life come first, adding, the Chinese government attached great importance to the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions overseas.

After the attack, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan following the guidance of China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi immediately activated the emergency response mechanisms and requested the Pakistani side to take proper efforts to treat the injured, handle the follow up matter and conduct a thorough investigation, apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice, he added.

He said that the Pakistani side was also asked to take stronger measures to keep the Chinese citizens and institutions safe and make sure such incidents would not happen again.

Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese Embassy and Consulate also reminded the Chinese institutions and personnel to strengthen their safety awareness and ramp up security.

The Chinese departments and local governments were taking actions in coordination besides the Consul General in Karachi yesterday visited the injured Chinese teacher ensuring he was properly treated.

Noting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan to convey his condolences, he said that the prime minister visited the Chinese embassy to convey condolences. He also instructed the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

He assured that the Pakistani government would spare no efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and hold them accountable. The government promised to give assistance in follow up matters and take further measures to keep strengthen security for Chinese people, projects and institutions and it would not allow any enforce to undermine the two countries friendship and cooperation.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side also noticed that Chief Minister of Sindh Province, Murad Ali Shah also visited Chinese Consulate General in Karachi to convey condolences and took prompt actions in rescue, follow up matters and investigation.

He observed that the political leaders of many political parties and people from all walks of life had also conveyed their condolences after the attack against Chinese citizens.

We will work together with Pakistan to crack down on terrorist forces and make sure the culprits behind the attack will pay a heavy price, he added.

About the health status of the injured Chinese national, he said that the injured had received the proper treatment.

According to a statement of Sichuan Normal University in southwest China, Huang Guiping, director of the Karachi Confucius Institute, Ding Mufang, a lecturer, and volunteer Chen Sai were killed in the attack. Another lectuer Wang Yuqing was wounded.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Exchange Condemnation China Visit Suicide CPEC Van Price Murad Ali Shah Karachi University All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

6 seconds ago
 Mines, minerals, fisheries sectors economic future ..

Mines, minerals, fisheries sectors economic future of Balochistan; Jamali

11 seconds ago
 Delivering Heavy Weapons to Ukraine Do Not Make We ..

Delivering Heavy Weapons to Ukraine Do Not Make West Part of Conflict - Baerbock

13 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation in IT ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation in IT

14 seconds ago
 Mehfil-e-Shabeena at Badshahi Masjid from Wednesda ..

Mehfil-e-Shabeena at Badshahi Masjid from Wednesday night

16 seconds ago
 European stocks, oil prices rise but euro hits 5-y ..

European stocks, oil prices rise but euro hits 5-year dollar low

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.