Sino-Pak political goodwill translating into effective cooperation: Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said the political goodwill between Pakistan and China was translating into newer and more meaningful cooperation in diplomacy, economy and defence.

Addressing at the CPEC Forum 2019 organized by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, he said Pakistan and China were not just close neighbours, but time-tested friends that were moving together towards realization of the dream of prosperity.

Qureshi said economic cooperation between Pakistan and China was proving as role model for other nations and invited other countries to benefit from the special economic zones to join the journey of development.

He said Pakistan opposed regional hegemony and unilateralism in the best interest of shared prosperity.

On China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the leadership of both countries had clarity to make the project a game changer for the region and stressed that Pakistan needed to gear up to benefit from huge opportunities that were about to emerge in near future.

He said the success of CPEC would be ultimately success of the region, and expressed satisfaction that the project was moving towards completion on rapid pace carrying hidden opportunities for the people of Balochistan in particular.

The first phase of CPEC focused on infrastructure and energy generation, while the second phase focused on industrial cooperation and social development, he said.

Qureshi mentioned that amid the US-Sino economic tension, the geo-political scenario could transform and said the Belt and Road Initiative was a remarkable project envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Later, talking to reporters, the foreign minister said Pakistan would make an amendment in the Pakistan Penal Code under which capital punishment would not be applicable to the extradited persons.

About his recent meetings with officials of British government, he said these focused on diverse issues including money laundering and Financial Action Task Force.

He confirmed that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani would be arriving in Pakistan on June 27.

Regarding the upcoming visit of Emir of Qatar, he said the government was hopeful that the visit would result into further strengthening of bilateral relations.