UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIOVS, A Best Institute To Provide Treatment To Eye Patients In Sindh: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

SIOVS, a best institute to provide treatment to eye patients in Sindh: Commissioner

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch has said that Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences (SIOVS) was one of the best institute by providing best treatment facilities to eye patients free of charge like National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch has said that Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences (SIOVS) was one of the best institute by providing best treatment facilities to eye patients free of charge like National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT).

He said while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Rapid Assessment of Avoidance of Blindness (RAAB) survey and Pack project in Matiari district and Pakistan Trachoma Elimination Project in Qambar - Shahdadkot district here on Thursday.

The Secretary Health Sindh Zahid Ali Abassi, Director CBM International Babar Qureshi, country director CBM International Farah Naz, Director of Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Khalid Iqbal Talpur, Director General Health Sindh and Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Hyderabad were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Health Sindh Zahid Ali Abassi said Sindh Government was striving hard to provide best health facilities to the people of the province.

He said he was glad to know that SIOVS was one of the best eye institute of the country which had been providing treatment facilities to the people of rural as well as urban areas of the province.

He lauded the role of Dr. Khalid Iqbal in making it as a role model institute and assured that he will recommend the provincial health minister to provide more funds to this institute so that it could be able to work more efficiently in providing treatment facilities to people having eye ailment.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch also assured all kind of support to the Director of the institute.

The Director Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Services Dr. Khalid Iqbal presented honourary shields to the Secretary Health Sindh and the Commissioner Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Farah Hyderabad Matiari All Government Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

45 minutes ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopian legislators pass new gun laws ahead of e ..

2 minutes ago

Four of family, including 2 kids suffocates to de ..

4 minutes ago

Twitter to test ways to limit online abuse

4 minutes ago

Students visits Alhamra Art Museum

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.