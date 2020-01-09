SIOVS, a best institute to provide treatment to eye patients in Sindh: Commissioner

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch has said that Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences (SIOVS) was one of the best institute by providing best treatment facilities to eye patients free of charge like National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch has said that Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences (SIOVS) was one of the best institute by providing best treatment facilities to eye patients free of charge like National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT).

He said while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Rapid Assessment of Avoidance of Blindness (RAAB) survey and Pack project in Matiari district and Pakistan Trachoma Elimination Project in Qambar - Shahdadkot district here on Thursday.

The Secretary Health Sindh Zahid Ali Abassi, Director CBM International Babar Qureshi, country director CBM International Farah Naz, Director of Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Khalid Iqbal Talpur, Director General Health Sindh and Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Hyderabad were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Health Sindh Zahid Ali Abassi said Sindh Government was striving hard to provide best health facilities to the people of the province.

He said he was glad to know that SIOVS was one of the best eye institute of the country which had been providing treatment facilities to the people of rural as well as urban areas of the province.

He lauded the role of Dr. Khalid Iqbal in making it as a role model institute and assured that he will recommend the provincial health minister to provide more funds to this institute so that it could be able to work more efficiently in providing treatment facilities to people having eye ailment.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch also assured all kind of support to the Director of the institute.

The Director Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Services Dr. Khalid Iqbal presented honourary shields to the Secretary Health Sindh and the Commissioner Hyderabad.