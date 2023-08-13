Open Menu

SIPS To Help Bring Change In 'thana' Culture

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :To facilitate citizens and protect their properties and lives, model police stations will be set up under the Special Initiative of Police Stations (SIPS) across province, which will help provide complainants with quick relief, change 'thana' culture and maintain trust level between the public and policePunjab police official sources told APP on Sunday that through establishment of model police stations, the working of Police Department at large would improve in the province.

An official said that under the special initiative, smart policing system would help protect properties and lives of people. He said now no law-abiding citizen would be afraid of visiting the police stations.

He said around 700 police stations across the province were being upgraded under the special initiative in different districts of the province, including 84 police stations in Lahore, he added.

