UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sir Brian Lochore, Former New Zealand Captain And World Cup-winning Coach Dies Aged 78

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

Sir Brian Lochore, Former New Zealand captain and World Cup-winning coach dies aged 78

Wellington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Former New Zealand captain and World Cup-winning coach Sir Brian Lochore has died aged 78, two months after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.An All Blacks player between 1964 and 1971, he made 68 appearances and captained his country on 46 occasions.Lochore became national team coach in 1985 before the team's inaugural Rugby World Cup triumph on home soil.Sir Brian Lochore coached New Zealand from 1985-87, leading his nation to victory in the inaugural Rugby World CupA number eight and lock forward, he was knighted in 1999 and inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame."Sir Brian Lochore is one of of the most respected men in New Zealand, not only in rugby but all facets of New Zealand life, as well as being hugely respected and held in high regard around the world," All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said.

Lochore received treatment for melanoma and prostate cancer in 2016 and was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June.Having initially retired in 1970, he reappeared for a Test against the British and Irish Lions in 1971 and coached his hometown club Masterton prior to his All Blacks appointment."To those from around New Zealand and the world who have sent messages, these have been enjoyed by our Dad and appreciated by us all," said his eldest son of three, David."Dad led a life that was full and one which he was very proud of.

Our hearts are breaking at a life we feel still had much to give."

Related Topics

World Died Masterton David Ireland June 2016 Cancer All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

14 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.