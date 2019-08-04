Sir Brian Lochore, Former New Zealand captain and World Cup-winning coach dies aged 78

Wellington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Former New Zealand captain and World Cup-winning coach Sir Brian Lochore has died aged 78, two months after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.An All Blacks player between 1964 and 1971, he made 68 appearances and captained his country on 46 occasions.Lochore became national team coach in 1985 before the team's inaugural Rugby World Cup triumph on home soil.Sir Brian Lochore coached New Zealand from 1985-87, leading his nation to victory in the inaugural Rugby World CupA number eight and lock forward, he was knighted in 1999 and inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame."Sir Brian Lochore is one of of the most respected men in New Zealand, not only in rugby but all facets of New Zealand life, as well as being hugely respected and held in high regard around the world," All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said.

Lochore received treatment for melanoma and prostate cancer in 2016 and was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June.Having initially retired in 1970, he reappeared for a Test against the British and Irish Lions in 1971 and coached his hometown club Masterton prior to his All Blacks appointment."To those from around New Zealand and the world who have sent messages, these have been enjoyed by our Dad and appreciated by us all," said his eldest son of three, David."Dad led a life that was full and one which he was very proud of.

Our hearts are breaking at a life we feel still had much to give."