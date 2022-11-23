UrduPoint.com

Sir Ganga Ram's Great-granddaughter Meets Punjab Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Sir Ganga Ram's great-granddaughter meets Punjab Chief Minister

Ms Kesha Ram Hinsdale, the great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office along with her husband Jacob Croteau Hinsdale here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Ms Kesha Ram Hinsdale, the great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office along with her husband Jacob Croteau Hinsdale here on Wednesday.

The CM appreciated the valuable services of Sir Ganga Ram in the social sector and announced the restoration of Gangaram's residence in Taxali Gate to convert it into a museum. Ganga Ram served the people regardless of race and color and dedicated his life to the service of humanity; he noted and added that the world never forgets those who served human beings. Ganga Ram is still alive in hearts, he stated. Chief Minister Parvez Elahi pointed out that he built a new 200-bed emergency block in Ganga Ram Hospital in his previous tenure and inaugurated the first phase of the mother and child block in this hospital. Medicines are available free of cost in all the emergency rooms of the government hospitals of Punjab, he remarked.

Through the health card, every citizen of Punjab can get free treatment for up to one million rupees per year. Cancer treatment through modern cyber knife technology has also been included in the health card; CM added and concluded that the Punjab government has allocated 125 billion rupees annually for free treatment through the health card.

Kesha Ram Hinsdale said that she visited Ganga Ram Hospital where patients are getting free medicines and the best treatment. It is heartening to see the mother and child block in Ganga Ram Hospital.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's work in the health sector is seen in the real sense for the convenience of the common man; she said and added that she will never forget it. Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former Federal secretary Salman Ghani former principal secretary GM Sikandar, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical College University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical College University Dr Shamsa Humayun, secretary specialized healthcare and medical education, secretary Punjab assembly, COO Ferozsons Laboratories Usman Khalid Waheed, Aamir Zafar, Sikandar Zaman and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister World Technology Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Fatima Jinnah Kesha Cancer All Government Best General Motors Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Eden Housing fraud: Court disposes of bail plea of ..

Eden Housing fraud: Court disposes of bail plea of Murtaza Amjad

3 minutes ago
 NCSW organizes National Media Fellowship program

NCSW organizes National Media Fellowship program

3 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in different accidents

Two killed, one injured in different accidents

3 minutes ago
 US envoy participates in community tree planting d ..

US envoy participates in community tree planting drive

6 minutes ago
 Scottish Leader Voices Disappointment, But Respect ..

Scottish Leader Voices Disappointment, But Respects UK Court's Ruling on Indepen ..

6 minutes ago
 KU organises training for capacity building, curri ..

KU organises training for capacity building, curriculum development

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.