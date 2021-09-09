UrduPoint.com

Sir Lankan Defense College Delegation Visits CASS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation from the Defense Service Command & Staff College (DSCSC), Sri Lanka Wednesday visited Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) and was given a detailed working of the think tank.

The CASS on its official Twitter handle shared that the delegates were informed about the Centre's work as well as briefed about US withdrawal from Afghanistan, its regional implications and Pakistan's role in the region.

