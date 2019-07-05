UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sir Syed Express Arrives, Leaves For Karachi

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Sir Syed Express arrives, leaves for Karachi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) ::Sir Syed Express train arrived at Faisalabad Railway Station from Rawalpindi on Thursday evening and later it left for Karachi after stay of half an hour.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Waris Aziz flanked by MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar and President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain and others warmly received the train.

MPA Mian Waris Aziz said that Pakistan Railways is trying its optimum to provide inexpensive and quality service for train passengers.

He said that government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to improve the life standard of the people and for this purpose all basic amenities are being provided to the masses without any discrimination.

He said that Sir Syed Express train will also help provide inexpensive and safe journey to passengers between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad.

Later, the MPAs inspected the train equipped with the facilities of complimentary food, tv, Wi-Fi, sound system, etc.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Provincial Assembly Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce TV All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

11 minutes ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

11 minutes ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

11 minutes ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

13 minutes ago

Tutankhamun relic sells for $6 mn in London despit ..

13 minutes ago

6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California: USGS ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.