Sir Syed Express arrives, leaves for Karachi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) ::Sir Syed Express train arrived at Faisalabad Railway Station from Rawalpindi on Thursday evening and later it left for Karachi after stay of half an hour.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Waris Aziz flanked by MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar and President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain and others warmly received the train.

MPA Mian Waris Aziz said that Pakistan Railways is trying its optimum to provide inexpensive and quality service for train passengers.

He said that government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to improve the life standard of the people and for this purpose all basic amenities are being provided to the masses without any discrimination.

He said that Sir Syed Express train will also help provide inexpensive and safe journey to passengers between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad.

Later, the MPAs inspected the train equipped with the facilities of complimentary food, tv, Wi-Fi, sound system, etc.