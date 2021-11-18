Sir Syed Express to have stop in Bahawalpur

Pakistan Railways have approved a few minutes stop of Sir Syed Express at Bahawalpur Railway Station in order to provide facility to local passengers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways have approved a few minutes stop of Sir Syed Express at Bahawalpur Railway Station in order to provide facility to local passengers.

Station Manager, Bahawalpur Railway Station, Malik Aslam Naveed told journalists that Pakistan Railways have approved a few minutes stop of Sir Syed Express at Bahawalpur Railway Station in order to provide facility to local passengers.

He said that Sir Syed Express train running between Karachi and Rawalpindi would stop at Bahawalpur Railway Station for a few minutes at timings 12 pm night and 08 am morning.

The train covers distance from Bahawalpur to Rawalpindi or from Bahawalpur to Karachi each in 12 hours.