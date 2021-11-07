UrduPoint.com

Sir Syed Express To Stop At Two More Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Sir Syed Express to stop at two more stations

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways headquarters has given Sir Syed Express to stop at two more railway stations in order to facilitate masses interested to travel by train.

According to a notification issued here, the Sir Syed Express having a route from Karachi to Rawalpindi would stop at Bahawalpur and Gujrat railway stations for two minutes each from November 15.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the masses interested to travel by train.

The notification has been issued to all concerned railway division for arrangements.

